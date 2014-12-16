(Recasts to show that Obama will sign the bill; adds comments
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
will sign legislation authorizing new sanctions on Russia over
its activities in Ukraine and providing weapons to the Kiev
government by the end of the week, the White House said on
Tuesday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the White House had
continuing concerns about the legislation, because it "includes
some sanctions language that does not reflect the consultations
that are ongoing."
"That said, because it does preserve the president's
flexibility to carry out the strategy, he does intend to sign
the bill," Earnest said at a daily news briefing.
In London, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Russia
had made constructive moves toward possibly reducing tensions in
Ukraine, and said the United States and Europe were ready to
ease sanctions if Putin took more steps in that direction.
Congress passed the bill on Saturday, piling more pressure
on Russian President Vladimir Putin by authorizing new sanctions
on weapons companies and investors in its high-tech oil
projects, and to boost the Kiev government with both lethal and
non-lethal military aid.
At the White House's request, the "Ukraine Freedom Support
Act" does not make sanctions mandatory, giving Obama leeway over
what would actually be in force.
But it passed both the Senate and House of Representatives
unanimously, a rare sign of bipartisanship in the bitterly
divided legislature and a clear indication of Congress' strong
support for tougher action against Moscow.
Both Republicans and Democrats called on Obama to sign the
bill quickly.
Concern about sanctions, along with other factors including
plummeting oil prices, have taken their toll on the troubled
Russian economy.
The Russian rouble plunged more than 11 percent
against the dollar on Tuesday in its steepest intraday fall
since 1998. Analysts have said the country is on the brink of a
full-blown currency crisis.
Earnest said the direction of the Russian economy is in
Putin's hands.
"The international community has said, once you demonstrate
a willingness to start living up to these commitments and
respecting basic international norms, we can start to relax our
sanctions regime in a way that will relieve the pressure on your
economy," he said.
