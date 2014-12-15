(Adds senators' comments)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The White House said on
Monday that President Barack Obama had not yet decided how to
respond to a bill authorizing new sanctions against Russia over
its activities in Ukraine, although some lawmakers said they
expected he would sign the measure into law.
"This is something that has been the source of some
discussions at the White House over the last several days,"
spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Administration officials said they are deeply concerned
about Russia's actions in Ukraine, but they want any sanctions
regime to minimize the impact on U.S. business, international
oil markets and the global economy.
Obama had said previously he opposed further sanctions on
Russia unless Europe is on board. [nL1N0TV1NC ] The
administration had also held off supporting lethal military aid
for the Kiev government, which is also authorized in the bill.
Congress passed the "Ukraine Freedom Support Act" on
Saturday, seeking to put more pressure on President Vladimir
Putin by authorizing new sanctions on weapons companies and
investors in its high-tech oil projects, and to boost the Kiev
government with military aid.
At the White House's request, the measure authorizes
sanctions but does not make them mandatory, giving Obama leeway
over what would actually be in force.
The measure's Senate sponsors, Republican Bob Corker and
Democrat Robert Menendez, said they hoped Obama would sign the
bill. "It would be a pretty big breach of relations because we
worked with the administration so much," Corker told Reuters.
John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House, issued a
statement on Monday urging Obama to sign the bill.
The rouble plunged around 10 percent against the
dollar on Monday, its sharpest fall since 1998, and Russian
assets sold off across markets amid concern about possible new
sanctions.
The bill authorizes Obama to apply sanctions on state-owned
arms exporter Rosoboronexport and other defense companies that
Congress says contribute to instability in Ukraine, Georgia and
Syria.
Penalties go beyond U.S. and EU sanctions imposed in
September on the world's largest oil companies such as Exxon
Mobil Corp and BP Plc.
The legislation would also allow $350 million in lethal and
non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine from 2015 to 2017 and
other aid for energy to the country, which has been threatened
by cutoffs in natural gas supplies from Russia.
