Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Jan 6 The top Democrats on the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees said on Friday a report on Russian activity related to the 2016 U.S. election should inspire a strong response to prevent a repeat.
"The strength of America's democracy will be measured, in part, on how we respond, and the steps we take to develop a robust and proactive cyber strategy," said Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate panel.
Representative Adam Schiff, his counterpart on the House panel, said Congress must undertake "thorough investigations" to determine what happened and how, and how to protect the U.S. government.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)