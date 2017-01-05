WASHINGTON Jan 5 Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said on Thursday the goal of the intelligence community's review of Russian hacking and any influence on the 2016 U.S. election is not intended to question the result of the November poll.

He also told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on cyber security issues that the panel, which he chairs, intends to hold a series of hearings on the issue during the coming months.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)