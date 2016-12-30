Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PALM BEACH, Fla. Dec 30 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised the "delay" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, apparently referring to Putin's refusal to retaliate for the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russians over their alleged involvement in hacking political groups before the Nov. 8 presidential election.
"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!," Trump said in a post on Twitter. (Repoting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)