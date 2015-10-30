(In Oct 29 item, corrects aircraft type to TU-142, not TU-145,
in paragraphs 4-5)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier
scrambled four F-18 jets on Tuesday after two Russian
anti-submarine aircraft flew within a nautical mile of the
warship, a Navy official said on Thursday.
News media reports said the incident occurred in
international waters east of the Korean peninsula.
A U.S. Navy official said two Russian TU-142 "Bear" aircraft
flew within a nautical mile of the Reagan, prompting it to
launch four F-18 fighter jets to escort the planes away from the
ship.
The TU-142 Bear is a long-range anti-submarine warfare plane
and a variant of the TU-95 Bear strategic bomber.
The Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the pilots from both sides behaved professionally and the
TU-142s moved away from the U.S. carrier.
Media accounts quoted Navy officials as saying the incident
was not unprecedented.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by David Alexander; Editing
by Mohammad Zargham)