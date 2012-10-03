* US government also adds 164 names to export control list
* Moscow lab complained some chips were faulty
* U.S. company said it made traffic lights
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Wednesday it had broken up an elaborate network aimed at
illegally acquiring U.S.-made microelectronic components for
Russian military and spy agencies.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York unsealed an
indictment charging 11 alleged participants in the network, as
well as companies based in Houston, Texas, and Moscow, with
illegally exporting high-tech components from the United States
to Russian security agencies. U.S. officials did not identify
the American companies from whom the components were bought.
Prosecutors also charged Alexander Fishenko, an owner and
executive of the Texas and Moscow companies, with operating in
the United States as an unregistered agent of the Russian
government by purchasing high-tech goods subject to strict U.S.
export controls due to their potential use in military systems.
Two law enforcement officials said that Fishenko and seven
alleged associates were being held in custody by U.S.
authorities in Houston. One of the defendants was scheduled to
appear in court on Wednesday in Houston, and the others on
Thursday.
It was not known if they had yet entered any pleas, one of
the officials said late on Wednesday. He said that prosecutors
expected to ask for those arrested to be transferred to the
custody of federal authorities in Brooklyn.
Three other individuals charged in the indictment are
currently in Russia, the official said.
As an adjunct to the indictment, the U.S. Commerce
Department's Bureau of Industry and Security also issued an
82-page document adding 164 individuals and companies to a U.S.
export control database known as the "entity list."
This list requires that export licenses be obtained from
U.S. authorities before certain U.S.-made commodities are
shipped to the named individuals.
The department alleged that these companies and individuals
received, transshipped or otherwise facilitated the export of
controlled technology to Fishenko and the other defendants
facing indictment in the case.
EXTENSIVE SURVEILLANCE
A court document made public by prosecutors outlined further
details of the government's case against those charged.
It alleged that Fishenko used a Houston company called Arc
Electronics to acquire U.S.-made technology for Russian
government agencies, including the Russian armed forces and
Russia's principal domestic intelligence agency, the Federal
Security Service or FSB, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB.
According to the document, among electronic components that
the procurement network sought were microcontrollers,
microprocessors, static random access memory chips and
analog-to-digital converters. Prosecutors claim that such items
can be used for a wide variety of sensitive military and
intelligence purposes, including radar and surveillance systems,
missile guidance systems and detonation triggers.
During the U.S. investigation of the alleged procurement
network, which began in July 2010, the U.S. government had
engaged in extensive court-approved surveillance of the email
and telephone communications of those arrested, the document
says.
Prosecutors say that among items collected during the
investigation were a letter in which an electronics production
laboratory operated by the FSB allegedly complained that certain
microchips - purchased from Arc in Houston through an affiliate
of Fishenko's Moscow company - were defective and needed to be
replaced.
Prosecutors say that when the Russia-based affiliate
received the letter from the Russian intelligence agency, it
forwarded it to Arc in Houston seeking replacements for the
microchips.
At one point, in an effort to show their activities were
innocent, Arc told Americans it had approached that it
manufactured traffic lights, a U.S. official said.