WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. military is
concerned by flights by long-range Russian bombers near U.S.
airspace, a top U.S. commander said on Thursday, saying the Cold
War-style activity was raising questions for Pentagon planners.
The remarks by Admiral Samuel Locklear, head of the U.S.
military's Pacific Command, came after Russian Bear long-range
bombers approached U.S. and Canadian airspace last week --
prompting both countries to scramble fighter jets to intercept
them.
"Certainly the return of the long-range aircraft flights
that we haven't seen in any significant number over the last
decade or so is concerning. And it's something that we watch
very carefully," Admiral Samuel Locklear, the head of the U.S.
military's Pacific Command, told reporters.
The United States and Russia are increasingly at odds over
Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting for
control of parts of the former Soviet state. The conflict has
dragged relations with the West to their lowest levels since the
Cold war.
Locklear said the Russian incursions into the United States'
air defense identification zone (ADIZ), an area beyond sovereign
U.S. airspace, was "basically kind of Cold War activity with
long-range bombers."
"These are things that we have to be concerned about as
military people. We have to think about them and what that would
mean to the security of the region and the security of our own
homeland."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Gregorio)