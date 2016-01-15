WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will travel to Zurich on Jan. 20 to discuss Syria and
Ukraine with his Russian counterpart before heading to Davos for
the World Economic Form, the State Department said on Friday.
After Switzerland, he will visit Saudi Arabia on Jan. 23 for
talks with Saudi officials and foreign ministers from the Gulf
Cooperation Council, the department said in a statement.
Kerry will travel on to Southeast Asia for talks on the
upcoming Special U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Sunnylands, California.
He will visit Vientiane, Laos, on Jan. 25, for meetings with
Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong and Foreign Minister
Thongloun Sisoulith and will go to Phnom Penh on Jan. 26 to meet
with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Foreign Minister Hor
Namhong.
Kerry will then visit senior Chinese leaders in Beijing on
Jan. 27 for talks on bilateral and regional issues, including
North Korea, which recently conducted a nuclear test in
violation of U.N. resolutions.
