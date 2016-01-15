WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Zurich on Jan. 20 to discuss Syria and Ukraine with his Russian counterpart before heading to Davos for the World Economic Form, the State Department said on Friday.

After Switzerland, he will visit Saudi Arabia on Jan. 23 for talks with Saudi officials and foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council, the department said in a statement.

Kerry will travel on to Southeast Asia for talks on the upcoming Special U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Sunnylands, California.

He will visit Vientiane, Laos, on Jan. 25, for meetings with Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong and Foreign Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and will go to Phnom Penh on Jan. 26 to meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Foreign Minister Hor Namhong.

Kerry will then visit senior Chinese leaders in Beijing on Jan. 27 for talks on bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea, which recently conducted a nuclear test in violation of U.N. resolutions. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)