WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew told his Russian counterpart on Thursday that any
oil-for-goods deal Moscow might strike with Iran could run afoul
of U.S. sanctions.
"Secretary Lew reiterated our serious concerns regarding
reports of a possible deal between Russia and Iran involving
oil-for-goods," a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement
after Lew met with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.
"He made clear that such a deal ... could trigger sanctions
against any entity or individual involved in any related
transactions," the spokesperson said.
