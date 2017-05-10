WASHINGTON May 10 Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov, on a visit to Washington, said on Wednesday that
his discussions with people in the Trump administration
persuaded him they were people of action who wanted to cut deals
and solve problems.
Speaking at a news conference in the Russian embassy in
Washington, Lavrov said that his talks with U.S. officials had
not covered the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia over its role
in the Ukraine conflict.
He said the focus of his discussions had been on creating
so-called de-escalation zones inside Syria.
"Now our dialogue is free of the ideologisation that was
characteristic of the Obama administration," Lavrov said. "The
Trump administration, and the president himself, and the
Secretary of State, I was persuaded of this once again today,
are people of action."
Lavrov said the administration officials "want to reach
agreements not for the sake of showing off their achievements in
terms of ideological preferences, but to reach agreements into
order to resolve specific issues."
