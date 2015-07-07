By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 7 The battle over a project to
convert excess U.S. weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for
commercial nuclear reactors - part of a 2000 treaty with Russia
- is heating up amid concerns the program's multibillion-dollar
costs could balloon further.
Critics are calling for an end to the project, citing years
of delays and cost increases, while proponents say the program
is now on track and any changes could jeopardize one of the few
agreements with Russia that is still running smoothly.
Both sides have commissioned independent studies about the
program, and the government, eager to save money to pay for
other nuclear weapons priorities, is preparing to carry out its
own assessment.
Reuters this week obtained an independent review
commissioned by the company in charge of the program, which
sharply rebuts a report completed in April by privately held
Aerospace Corp for the Department of Energy. The Aerospace
report said the project could cost $30 billion to complete,
nearly ten times the estimate of the company, CBI-Areva MOX
Services.
At issue is a plant under construction at the DOE's Savannah
River site in South Carolina that would take 34 metric tons of
U.S. plutonium and mix it with uranium to form safer mix-oxide
(MOX) fuel pellets for use in commercial nuclear reactors.
Russia has its own program to eliminate 34 metric tons of
surplus plutonium. Together, the total amounts to the equivalent
of about 17,000 nuclear weapons.
CBI-Areva MOX Services, a joint venture of U.S.-based
Chicago Bridge & Iron NV and Areva SA, a French
state-owned nuclear group, argues that the U.S. project is
already 65 percent complete, and it will be done in 5 to 9
years.
The company estimates it will take $3.3 billion to complete
work on the facility, on top of $4.5 billion already spent.
The Aerospace report came up with a higher estimate because
it overstated costs and risks of the so-called MOX program and
downplayed those of an alternate approach called "downblending,"
according to the review funded by CBI and conducted by High
Bridge Associates, a project management firm.
The report also did not factor in factors such as revenue
from selling the fuel pellets to power plants, the review said.
Edwin Lyman, senior scientist at the Union of Concerned
Scientists, said the U.S. government should stop wasting money
on what he called a "pork barrel" project kept alive by
parochial interests in Congress.
Lyman said it remained unclear which power plants would even
buy the pellets, and it made sense to halt the project after
years of mismanagement, cost overruns and schedule delays.
One source familiar with the program, who asked not to be
named, said halting work on the project could prompt Russia to
withdraw from the 2000 treaty as it has done with others,
reversing nuclear non-proliferation efforts at a time of growing
tensions with Moscow.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)