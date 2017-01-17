WASHINGTON Jan 17 Russia is engaging in
aggressive and destabilizing actions that are threatening the
rules-based international order, Samantha Power said on Tuesday
in her last major speech as U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations.
Citing Russia's intervention in Ukraine, support of the
Syrian government in the country's civil war, and efforts to
influence elections in Western democracies, Power said in
remarks at the Atlantic Council in Washington that "Russia's
actions are not standing up a new world order. They are tearing
down the one that exists."
