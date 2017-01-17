(Adds quotes, background)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Russia is engaging in
aggressive and destabilizing actions that are threatening the
rules-based international order, Samantha Power said on Tuesday
in her last major speech as U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations.
In a blistering and detailed critique of Russia's foreign
and military policies, Power also called for maintaining U.S.
sanctions on Moscow and supporting the NATO alliance, which U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump has criticized.
Power, speaking to the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C.
think tank, cited Russia's intervention in Ukraine, support of
the Syrian government in the country's civil war and efforts to
influence elections in the United States and other Western
democracies. She concluded that "Russia's actions are not
standing up a new world order. They are tearing down the one
that exists."
Russia has repeatedly used a "deny and lie" strategy to
evade responsibility for misdeeds on the international stage,
Power said.
Trump has said he will seek to improve relations with
Moscow, despite criticism that he is too eager to make an ally
of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S intelligence reports
that say Putin sought to influence the U.S. election in favor of
Trump.
While Trump said in an interview with The Times of London
this month that he would propose offering to end some sanctions
on Russia in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal, Power
urged against lifting U.S. sanctions too quickly.
"Easing punitive measures on the Russian government when
they haven't changed their behavior will only embolden Russia,"
she said.
Power urged continued support for NATO after Trump, in the
Times of London interview, had said the alliance was obsolete
because it had not defended against terror attacks, even though
it was still was very important to him.
Trump's comments about NATO have raised concerns among
members of his own party. While Trump has said the alliance has
not battled terrorism, Republican U.S. Senator John McCain, in
an interview with CNN on Tuesday, pointed out NATO allies'
response after the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.
"They were willing to send their young people to Afghanistan
to fight, not because they were attacked, but because we were
attacked," he said. "And we should never forget that."
Trump's relations with Moscow are facing renewed scrutiny
after an unsubstantiated report by a former British intelligence
officer that Russia had collected compromising information about
him.
The report was summarized in an addendum to a U.S.
intelligence report presented to Trump and President Barack
Obama this month.
Putin on Tuesday said he doubted Trump had met with
prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room several years ago, as the
material summarized in the addendum alleges. Reuters has not
independently verified any of the claims in the dossier.
