MOSCOW Oct 13 The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Obama administration was continuing to destroy relations with Moscow in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election next month.

Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, told a news conference that U.S. allegations Russia had hacked Democratic Party organisations were a lie and that any retaliation for the alleged attacks would be a crime. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs/Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)