MOSCOW Dec 6 Russia denounced as "absurd" a
trade bill that passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday with a
provision to punish Russian human rights violators, and a senior
Russian lawmaker said Moscow may respond with a similar law.
"The decision of the U.S. Senate...is a performance in the
theatre of the absurd," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement
on its website.
Alexei Pushkov, the head of the lower house of parliament's
international affairs committee told Itar-Tass that Moscow could
pass a "corresponding law".