WASHINGTON, June 26 A U.S. Senate panel on
Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would penalize Russian
officials for human rights abuses, a measure with broad support
in Congress that Russia protests would be an unwarranted
intrusion into its internal affairs.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the "Sergei
Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act" named after an
anti-corruption lawyer who died in 2009 after a year in Russian
jails. It is sponsored by Democratic Senator Ben Cardin.
The bill would require the United States to deny visas and
freeze the assets of Russians linked to Magnitsky's death, as
well as those of other human rights abusers. A similar version
passed a House of Representatives committee earlier this month
but has yet to come to a vote in the full House.
Despite bipartisan support in Congress, the measure's future
prospects remain uncertain, in part because the Obama
administration is unenthusiastic about it.
The administration's position has prompted some supporters
of the Magnitsky bill to threaten not to vote for a White House
priority this year - establishing permanent normal trade
relations with Russia - unless the Magnitsky bill is attached.
Democratic Senator Max Baucus, chairman of the Senate
Finance Committee, has promised to add the Magnitsky measure to
the legislation on trade relations with Russia when his
committee votes on the trade bill later this summer.
The death in police custody of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian
who worked for the equity fund Hermitage Capital in Moscow,
spooked investors and blackened Russia's image abroad. The
Kremlin's own human rights council says he was probably beaten
to death.
Russian President Vladimir Putin this month called
Magnitsky's death a tragedy, but said Moscow would retaliate if
the Magnitsky bill is passed. "If there will be restrictions on
entry to (the) U.S. for some Russian citizens, then there will
be restrictions for entry to Russia for some Americans," Putin
said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Will Dunham)