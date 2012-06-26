* Whistle-blower Magnitsky died in Russian prison in 2009
* U.S. would deny visas to people involved in his death
* Putin says Russia would retaliate if measure enacted
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, June 26 A U.S. Senate panel on
Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would penalize Russian
officials for human rights abuses, a measure with broad support
in Congress that Russia protests would be an unwarranted
intrusion into its internal affairs.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the "Sergei
Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act," named after an
anti-corruption lawyer who died in 2009 after a year in Russian
jails. It is sponsored by Democratic Senator Ben Cardin.
The bill would require the United States to deny visas and
freeze the assets of Russians linked to Magnitsky's death, as
well as those of other human rights abusers in Russia or
anywhere in the world.
A similar measure was passed by a House of Representatives
committee earlier this month, but it limits the sanctions to
Russia. It has yet to come to a vote in the full House.
Despite bipartisan support in Congress, the measure's future
prospects remain uncertain, in part because the Obama
administration is unenthusiastic about it.
The administration's position has prompted some Magnitsky
bill supporters to threaten not to vote for a White House
priority this year - permanent normal trade relations with
Russia - unless this bill is attached.
Democratic Senator Max Baucus, chairman of the Senate
Finance Committee, has promised to add the Magnitsky measure to
the legislation on trade relations with Russia when his panel
votes on the trade bill later this summer.
The death in police custody of Magnitsky, a Russian who
worked for the equity fund Hermitage Capital in Moscow, spooked
investors and blackened Russia's image abroad. The Kremlin's own
human rights council says he was probably beaten to death.
Russian President Vladimir Putin this month called the death
a tragedy, but said Moscow would retaliate if the Magnitsky bill
is passed. "If there will be restrictions on entry to (the) U.S.
for some Russian citizens, then there will be restrictions for
entry to Russia for some Americans," Putin said.
Magnitsky was jailed in Russia in 2008 on charges of tax
evasion and fraud. His colleagues say those were fabricated by
police investigators whom he had accused of stealing $230
million from the state through fraudulent tax returns.
The administration of President Barack Obama says it
understands the concerns about rights abuses, but that the bill
is unnecessary as the administration has already imposed visa
restrictions on some Russians thought to have been involved in
Magnitsky's death. However, it has kept their names quiet.
Cardin says the rights abusers should be "named and shamed."
"Our principal purpose is not only to bring justice to
Sergei Magnitsky ... but to have a legacy of advancing
international rights so that those who are involved in gross
human rights violations should not have the privilege to visit
our country or use our banking system," Cardin said.
Cardin changed his proposal this month to let administration
officials keep secret some names on the list of abusers if they
deemed it in the interests of national security.
But in an amendment by Cardin that the committee approved on
Tuesday, the administration would be required to submit detailed
justifications to Congress for any names kept secret.
The only senator to vote against requiring the detailed
justifications was Senator John Kerry, chairman of the committee
and a Democrat who is close to the Obama administration.
He said he was worried about the submission of detailed
classified information to Congress when there have been so many
recent leaks of national security material. Kerry said he would
work with Cardin to address other concerns about the bill, but
refused to detail these to reporters.
Cardin first asked the administration in April 2010 to
impose sanctions on about 60 Russians he said were implicated in
Magnitsky's death and the corruption he exposed. Cardin proposed
his bill later that year along with U.S. Representative Jim
McGovern, also a Democrat.
The 60 names included senior officials from the Russian
Interior Ministry as well as the tax service, prosecutor's
office and prison service.
William Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital, said the State
Department should be asked whether it would put those 60 people
on a secret or public list should the bill become law.
"If they don't answer the question, it means they are not
acting in good faith, and it would be their intention to
classify all the names," Browder told Reuters.
Republican Senator John McCain called on Obama to apply
sanctions against an organized crime group in Russia that he
said was connected to Magnitsky's death and the corruption
Magnitsky had exposed.
McCain said Obama could take this action against the
"Klyuev" group under an order the president signed last year
that allows the U.S. government to use the same tools against
organized crime that it uses against terrorist groups.
This would mean the group's assets in the United States
would be frozen and no U.S. citizen could do business with them.
But McCain, a co-sponsor of the Magnitsky bill, said Congress
should still pass it as well.
(Additional reporting by Lauren French; Editing by Will Dunham)