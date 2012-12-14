BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia said a bill signed by U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday to punish Russian human rights abusers was "shortsighted and dangerous" and called it "overt interference into our internal affairs".
A Foreign Ministry statement put most of the blame for the Magnitsky Act legislation on U.S. lawmakers rather than Obama, saying Russia regretted he could not overcome "those who ... see our country not as a partner but as an enemy."
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.