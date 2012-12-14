MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia said a bill signed by U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday to punish Russian human rights abusers was "shortsighted and dangerous" and called it "overt interference into our internal affairs".

A Foreign Ministry statement put most of the blame for the Magnitsky Act legislation on U.S. lawmakers rather than Obama, saying Russia regretted he could not overcome "those who ... see our country not as a partner but as an enemy."