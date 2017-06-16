PARIS, June 16 The United States should
coordinate with European countries and G7 partners before
imposing new sanctions on Russia, France's foreign ministry said
on Friday, a day after senators approved new measures on Moscow
that could impact European Union firms.
U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday backed sanctions against Russia
over the country's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election,
including some on certain Russian energy projects. The move was
not coordinated with European Union allies.
"For several years, we have underlined to the United States
the difficulties that extraterritorial legislation spark," a
French foreign ministry spokesman told reporters in a daily
online briefing.
"On subjects linked to security and European industrial
policy, we would like the United States to respect the required
coordination, notably within the G7 framework," he said.
He was referring to the group of seven major industrialised
nations that also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and
Japan.
It remains to be seen if U.S. President Donald Trump will
approve the senators' proposal to sanction European firms that
take part in or finance energy projects like the Nord Stream 2
gas pipeline.
Among the French firms that are involved in the Nord Stream
2 project is utility Engie.
Oil and gas major Total is also a shareholder of
Yamal LNG, Russia's second liquefied natural gas plant.
