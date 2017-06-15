BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO buys four Boeing planes for $1.36 bln
June 22 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
BERLIN, June 15 Germany and Austria on Thursday censured the U.S. Senate for approving new sanctions on Russia, saying the new punitive measures expose European companies involved in energy projects there to fines for breaching U.S. law.
U.S. senators on Wednesday approved sanctions against Russia over its meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, including some on certain Russian energy projects. Their vote put into law sanctions previously imposed by presidential executive order.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said in a joint statement the sanctions would help secure U.S. energy jobs and threaten Russian gas deliveries to Europe.
"Political sanctions should not linked up to economic interest," Gabriel and Kern said.
"To threaten companies in Germany, Austria and other European firms with fines in the U.S. if they take part in or finance energy projects like Nord Stream 2 represents a new and negative dimension to U.S.-European relations," they added.
They said they support efforts by the U.S. State Department to amend the sanctions.
Western partners of Russian gas giant Gazprom agreed in April on financing the 9.5-billion euro ($10.59 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, removing a key hurdle for the Russian plan to pump more gas to Europe.
($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (CQNA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the following notes issued by CQNA: - USD300 million 2.875% senior unsecured note due 2019 - USD500 million 3.625% senior unsecured
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25