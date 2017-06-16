* Senate sanctions bill must be approved by House and Trump
* Rhetoric highlights deepening transatlantic strains
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas
(Adds new quotes and background)
By Gernot Heller and Alissa de Carbonnel
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, June 16 Germany threatened on
Friday to retaliate against the United States if new sanctions
on Russia being proposed by the U.S. Senate end up penalising
German firms.
The Senate bill, approved on Thursday by a margin of 98-2,
includes new sanctions against Russia and Iran. Crucially, it
foresees punitive measures against entities that provide
material support to Russia in building energy export pipelines.
Berlin fears that could pave the way for fines against
German and European firms involved in Nord Stream 2, a project
to build a pipeline carrying Russian gas across the Baltic.
Among the European companies involved in the project are
German oil and gas group Wintershall, German energy trading firm
Uniper, Royal Dutch Shell, Austria’s OMV
and France’s Engie.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman described the
Senate bill, which must be approved by the House of
Representatives and signed by President Donald Trump before it
becomes law, as "a peculiar move".
He said it was "strange" that sanctions intended to punish
Russia for alleged interference in the U.S. elections could also
trigger penalties against European companies.
"That must not happen," said the spokesman, Steffen Seibert.
In an interview with Reuters, German Economy Minister
Brigitte Zypries said Berlin would have to think about
counter-measures if Trump backed the plan.
"If he does, we'll have to consider what we are going to do
against it," Zypries said.
The sharp response from Berlin comes at a time of deep
strains in the transatlantic relationship due to shifts in U.S.
policy and a more confrontational rhetoric towards Europe under
Trump.
The new U.S. president has lambasted European partners for
not contributing more to NATO, slammed Germany for running a
large trade surplus with the United States and broken with
allies on climate change with his decision to exit the landmark
Paris agreement on combatting greenhouse gas emissions.
Ironically, the part of the Senate bill that targets Russia
was introduced by some of the president's top critics, including
Republican hawk John McCain.
They are intent on limiting Trump's ability to forge warmer
ties with Russia, a key foreign policy pledge during his
campaign for the presidency, but one he has been unable to
deliver on amid investigations into alleged Russian meddling in
the U.S. election.
DIALOGUE BREAKS DOWN
Under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, Washington and
Europe coordinated closely as they ramped up sanctions against
Moscow for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
But the dialogue has broken down under Trump, who considered
easing sanctions against Russia when he first came into office,
according to U.S. officials.
"I regret that the joint approach of Europe and the United
States on Russia and sanctions has been undermined and abandoned
in this way," Zypries told Reuters.
France and the European Commission also urged the United
States to coordinate with its partners on such matters.
"For several years, we have underlined to the United States
the difficulties that extraterritorial legislation spark," a
French foreign ministry spokesman told reporters.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, due to start pumping gas from
Russia to Europe from 2019, has been dogged by controversy.
Eastern European and Baltic states fear it will make them
hostage to Russian gas and undercut Ukraine by depriving it of
transit fees for Russian gas supplies to Europe.
Nordic nations, meanwhile, have security concerns over the
pipeline running through territorial waters, where Russia has
bolstered its military presence in recent months.
Some EU diplomats fear the threat of new measures out of
Washington may harden Germany's defence of Nord Stream and
complicate already difficult talks among EU nations over whether
to seek joint talks with Russia over the pipeline.
"This is not helpful now. It tends to stir up desires to
protect our territorial space," one EU diplomat said.
The House of Representatives is expected to debate the
Senate bill in the coming weeks but it is unclear whether it
will come up for a final vote before lawmakers leave Washington
at the end of July for their summer recess.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Noah
Barkin; Editing by Andrew Roche)