(Adds dropped word 'he' in 4th paragraph)
By Nidhi Verma and Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI Feb 18 The United States could
intensify sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin continues to
destabilize eastern Ukraine, a senior U.S. government official
said.
Washington and the European Union imposed sanctions
after Russia annexed Crimea last March and supported pro-Moscow
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"We haven't exhausted our toolkit," Washington's special
envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs Amos
Hochstein said in an interview late on Tuesday.
"Everyone wants to be in a place where we don't need more
sanctions, but if the actions by Russia in east Ukraine
continue, then I expect sanctions will continue as well," he
told Reuters while in New Delhi for an energy conference.
The Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France sealed a
deal last week that calls for a ceasefire in south-eastern
Ukraine as of Feb. 15. [ID: nL5N0VM0DB]
But pro-Russian rebels and government forces have continued
to engage in street battles in a town in east Ukraine,
scuppering hopes for the European-brokered peace deal.
Ukrainian government forces were pulling out of Debaltseve
on Wednesday after an assault by Russian-backed separatists who
Kiev and Europe said violated a crumbling ceasefire.
The West's response centered first on financial and travel
restrictions on key individuals but by mid-year it had
effectively cut off overseas funding to corporate Russia.
"I think what you have seen over the past year, that there
has been a careful and calculated escalation of the actions,"
said Hochstein, a State Department official who has coordinated
economic sanctions against Russia and Iran.
On Iran, the Obama administration is continuing to work with
mainly Asian buyers of Iranian light oil called condensate to
limit those purchases, Hochstein said.
In addition to the sanctions on Russian individuals,
Washington has banned the Russian oil industry from access to
services vital to develop deepwater, Arctic offshore and shale
energy projects.
Washington reckons that these sanctions, if kept in force,
could eventually depress output from one of the world's largest
oil-producing countries, which relies on Soviet-era fields for
the bulk of its output of 10.6 million barrels per day.
In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said
the actions by the Russia-backed separatists in Debaltseve were
a clear violation of the ceasefire.
"The EU stands ready to take appropriate action in case the
fighting and other negative developments in violation of the
Minsk agreements continue," she said, making an apparent threat
of further economic sanctions against Moscow.
Canada imposed sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, in a move
Moscow said would prevent the implementation of the ceasefire.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Douglas Busvine; Editing by James
Dalgleish)