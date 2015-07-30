(Adds context and sanctions details throughout)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON, July 30 The United States imposed
further Russia and Ukraine-related sanctions on Thursday, adding
associates of a billionaire Russian gas trader, Crimean port
operators and former Ukrainian officials to its list of those it
is penalizing in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets
Control (OFAC) imposed measures against eight entities and
people it said were providing support to Gennady Timchenko, a
prominent gas trader previously sanctioned.
It also targeted two entities it said were providing support
to Boris Rotenberg, a Russian businessman and ally of Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
The measures are meant to compel Russia to comply with
peacekeeping commitments signed this year in Minsk that would
end fighting in eastern Ukraine, in which pro-Russian
separatists are battling Ukrainian forces.
"Today's action underscores our resolve to maintain pressure
on Russia for violating international law and fueling the
conflict in eastern Ukraine," Acting OFAC Director John Smith
said in a statement.
The United States on Thursday also sanctioned four former
Ukrainian officials and their close associates linked to former
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia last
year after being toppled by months of street protests.
Five Crimean port operators and one ferry operator were
sanctioned for operating in the Crimea region of Ukraine, which
was annexed by Russia in 2014.
The United States also identified several entities it said
were subsidiaries of VEB and Rosneft, the Russian state
development bank and flagship oil giant, which were sanctioned
last year.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Lisa Lambert and
Grant McCool)