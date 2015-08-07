(Adds Krelmin reaction)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States has added a
Russian oil and gas field, the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye Field, to its
list of energy sector sanctions prompted by Moscow's actions in
Ukraine, drawing a prompt rebuke from the Kremlin on Friday.
The federal government said on Thursday the field, located
in the Sea of Okhotsk of the Siberian coast and owned by
Russia's leading gas producer Gazprom, contains
substantial reserves of oil in addition to reserves of gas.
"The Yuzhno-Kirinskoye Field is being added to the Entity
List because it is reported to contain substantial reserves of
oil," according to a rule notice in the Federal Register.
A Kremlin spokesman criticized the move.
"Unfortunately, (this decision) further damages our
bilateral relations," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Gazprom declined to comment.
Adding the field to the list means a license will be required
for exports, re-exports or transfers of oil from that location,
it said. The gas and condensate field was discovered in 2010,
according to Gazprom.
Douglas Jacobson, an international trade lawyer in
Washington, said the addition "represents a new arrow in the
quiver of U.S. sanctions on Russia."
He said the addition means that no U.S. origin items or
non-U.S. origin items containing more than 25 percent U.S.
content can be exported or re-exported to the field without a
Commerce Department license, which he said was not likely to be
issued.
"This goes beyond the current Russia sanctions, which
prohibit certain items to be exported to Russia when they are
used directly or indirectly in the exploration for, or
production of, oil or gas in Russian deepwater (greater than 500
feet)," Jacobsen said in an email.
The action builds on those taken since last year by the
United States and the European Union after Russia's annexation
of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine.
Last week, the United States imposed additional Russia and
Ukraine-related sanctions, adding associates of a billionaire
Russian gas trader, Crimean port operators and former Ukrainian
officials to its list of those it is penalizing in response to
Russia's actions in Ukraine.
