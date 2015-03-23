(Repeats with no change to text)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 23 The United States will
struggle to follow through on threats to impose deeper sanctions
on the Russian energy sector, as European fears over collateral
economic damage leave President Barack Obama's administration
with diminished options.
Energy is the economic lifeblood of Russia, which vies with
the United States and Saudi Arabia to be the world's top oil
producer, and the sector is the main target of Western sanctions
over Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine.
But current sanctions have already hit the easiest targets
in Russia's high-tech exploration projects in the Arctic,
Siberian shale, and deep-sea. That leaves the United States with
less palatable options, such as trying to target the country's
oil exports, as it has done with Iran.
Even though global oil prices have dropped by roughly half
since last year, the United States' European allies remain
skittish over any damaging repercussions on energy supplies.
Russia could respond by squeezing the gas exports on which
Europe relies heavily.
"If you start playing around with oil prices, Russia is
going to play around with gas, and there's no way Europe is
going to go along with it," said Carlos Pascual, who until last
August was the top energy diplomat at the U.S. State Department.
The current top U.S. diplomat on energy issues, Amos
Hochstein, says Washington has not exhausted its sanctions
toolkit should Russian President Vladimir Putin expand the war
in Ukraine. And Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said last week that
the administration is ready to "increase the costs" on Russia if
it breaks the terms of a ceasefire.
Hochstein, the State Department's special envoy and
coordinator for international affairs, told Reuters it was
unlikely Washington would put sanctions on Russia's current oil
production, though he stopped short of ruling it out.
"We'd want to look at what affects Russia, the assessment
today versus a year ago is different, because the oil markets
today are different than they were then," Hochstein said.
"Russia can and should be a market participant, but it has
to play by the rules of the game."
Cracks are showing in European support for more sanctions.
Going alone on sanctions is not a realistic option for
Washington since it would block U.S. energy companies from
collaborating with Russia and let European ones in.
Western sanctions imposed late last year forced U.S. oil
company Exxon Mobil out of Russia's Arctic and ended its
collaboration with Russian state oil company Rosneft, with which
it signed a $3.2 billion deal in 2011 to develop the region.
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday it was
increasingly hard to maintain a united position on sanctions in
the 28-country bloc. EU officials speaking on condition of
anonymity said that half or more of the bloc's countries would
like to see easing of the measures.
So far, Western sanctions have blocked investments and
technology transfers in the frontier oil drilling projects,
targeted capital flows into Russia and slapped Putin's inner
circle with asset freezes and travel bans.
Combined with the drop in oil prices, the sanctions have
hammered the Russian economy, with the rouble down 40 percent
against the dollar since mid-2014, driving it toward recession.
But none of this has loosened Putin's grip on Crimea since
Russia annexed it a year ago, even though Russia agreed last
month in Minsk to a cease-fire with Ukraine. Putin's domestic
popularity has risen since the imposition of sanctions.
The West could take further steps to halt investment in
Russian shale oil drilling, which Moscow is counting on to
offset eventual declines in output from traditional oil fields.
But more sanctions on shale drilling would be slow to do
further damage to the Russian economy because that resource is
three to 10 years from significant production.
That underlines how the West lacks obvious options to hit
Russia's energy business in the short-term and influence its
Ukraine strategy, experts said.
"These tools may hurt and bite over time, but the inherent
fragility of the Ukraine is so high it is working against the
ability of the West to achieve its goals," said Andrew Weiss, a
Russia expert in two previous administrations.
The bluntest sanctions tool available would be to block
Russia access to the SWIFT global electronic banking system, as
the West did with Iran. Russian bankers and officials have
described this as a nuclear option that would lead to full
economic warfare.
And beyond energy technology, the United States and Europe
simply do not have much that Russia needs, experts say.
"Apart from capital, technology, and certain market access,
some of which has been targeted by previous sanctions, there are
not that many things Russia wants from the West," said Marik
String, a sanctions lawyer at WilmerHale and former counsel on
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
