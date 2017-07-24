Kremlin worried new U.S. sanctions may hurt European business projects

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was worried that proposed new U.S. sanctions against Moscow could hurt business projects with European partners, but said it was premature to say if and how it would retaliate.

The White House said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump was open to signing legislation toughening sanctions on Russia after Senate and House leaders reached agreement on a bill late last week.

"As for the Washington administration's stance on sanctions, we have seen some corrections to it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"We will wait patiently ... until this position has been formulated unambiguously," he added.

But he said the Kremlin took "an extremely negative view" of the new sanctions proposed by U.S. lawmakers.

What he called "continued sanctions rhetoric" was counter-productive and damaging U.S.-Russian ties as well as potentially the interests of third countries, he said.

Peskov declined to comment on reports that the European Union might discuss new sanctions against Moscow over the delivery of Siemens turbines to sanctioned Crimea. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)