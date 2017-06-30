(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 30 As U.S. officials
investigated in January the FSB's alleged role in election cyber
attacks, U.S. technology firms were quietly lobbying the
government to soften a ban on dealing with the Russian spy
agency, people with direct knowledge of the effort told Reuters.
New U.S. sanctions put in place by former President Barack
Obama last December - part of a broad suite of actions taken in
response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential
election - had made it a crime for American companies to have
any business relationship with the FSB, or Federal Security
Service.
U.S. authorities had accused the FSB, along with the GRU,
Russia's military intelligence agency, of orchestrating cyber
attacks on the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton, a charge Moscow denies.
But the sanctions also threatened to imperil the Russian
sales operations of Western tech companies. Under a
little-understood arrangement, the FSB doubles as a regulator
charged with approving the import to Russia of almost all
technology that contains encryption, which is used in both
sophisticated hardware as well as products like cellphones and
laptops.
Worried about the sales impact, business industry groups,
including the U.S.-Russia Business Council and the American
Chamber of Commerce in Russia, contacted U.S. officials at the
American embassy in Moscow and the Treasury, State and Commerce
departments, according to five people with direct knowledge of
the lobbying effort.
The campaign, which began in January and proved successful
in a matter of weeks, has not been previously reported.
In recent years, Western technology companies have acceded
to increasing demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded
product security secrets, including source code, Reuters
reported last week. Russia's information technology
market is expected to reach $18.4 billion this year, according
to market researcher International Data Corporation.
The sanctions would have meant the Russian market was "dead
for U.S. electronics” said Alexis Rodzianko, president of the
American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, who argued against the
new restrictions. “Every second Russian has an iPhone, iPad, so
they would all switch to Samsungs," he said.
A spokesman for the U.S. Commerce Department Bureau of
Industry and Security declined to comment. A State Department
official said Washington considered a range of factors before
amending the FSB sanction and regularly works with U.S.
companies to assess the impact of such policies.
The lobbyists argued the sanction could have stopped the
sale of cars, medical devices and heavy equipment, all of which
also often contain encrypted software, according to a person
involved in the lobbying effort. The goal of the sanctions was
to sever U.S. business dealings with the FSB - not end American
technology exports to Russia entirely, the industry groups
argued.
“The sanction was against a government agency that has many
functions, only one of them being hacking the U.S. elections,”
said Rodzianko.
The lobbyists assembled representatives from the tech,
automotive and manufacturing sectors to make the case to the
U.S. Treasury Department, said the person involved in the
lobbying effort.
The industry groups did not argue against the intent of the
sanction but asked for a narrow exception that would allow them
to continue to seek regulatory approvals from the FSB while
still keeping in place the broader ban on doing business with
the spy agency.
"PUNISHMENT FOR VERY BAD ACTS"
The industry groups represent a number of technology firms
with a large presence in Russia, including Cisco and
Microsoft.
Reuters was unable to determine which companies were
directly involved in the lobbying. Microsoft said it did not ask
for changes to the sanctions. In a statement, Cisco said it also
did not seek any changes to the sanction but had asked the
Treasury Department for clarification on how it applied.
In order to get encrypted technology into Russia, companies
need to obtain the blessing of the FSB, a process that can
sometimes take months or even years of negotiation. Before
granting that approval, the agency can demand sensitive security
data about the product, including source code - instructions
that control the basic operations of computer equipment.
The United States has accused Russia of a growing number of
cyber attacks against the West. U.S. officials say they are
concerned that Moscow’s reviews of product secrets could be used
to find vulnerabilities to hack into the products.
Some U.S. government officials rejected the industry
groups' arguments. They openly embraced the prospect of any
ripple effect that cut further trade with Russia.
Kevin Wolf was assistant secretary at the Commerce
Department and oversaw export control policy when the FSB
sanction was put in place. Wolf said within days of the sanction
taking effect, Commerce received numerous calls
from industry groups and companies warning of the unintended
consequences.
But for Wolf, who was "furious" with Moscow over the alleged
cyber attacks, any additional curbs on trade with Russia was a
bonus rather than an unintended downside.
"I said, 'Great, terrific, fuck 'em ... The whole point is
to interfere with trade'," recounted Wolf. “The sanction was
meant to impose pain (on Russia) and send a signal as punishment
for very bad acts."
Wolf left the Commerce Department when President Donald
Trump took office on Jan. 20.
Other officials felt that the impact on legitimate trade was
too great. “The intention of the sanction was not to cut off
tech trade with Russia,” said a U.S. official with direct
knowledge of the process.
The lobbyists had also argued that since the sanctions only
applied to U.S. technology makers, it would put them at a
disadvantage to European and Asian companies who would still be
able to interact with the FSB and sell products in Russia.
"We were asking for a narrow technical fix that would give a
fair deal for American companies," Dan Russell, CEO of the
U.S.-Russia Business Council, said in an interview.
The advocacy worked. State and Treasury officials began
working to tweak the sanction in January before Obama left
office, according to people involved in the process.
On Feb. 2, the Treasury Department created an exception to
the sanction, about two weeks after Trump took office, to allow
tech companies to continue to obtain approvals from the FSB.
