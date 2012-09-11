WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. House of
Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Tuesday he
did not see adequate support emerging to pass legislation
upgrading American trade relations with Russia.
"Unfortunately, we don't see the bipartisan coalition we
need to pass it," Cantor, the No. 2 Republican in the House,
told reporters. He added that House Republicans were continuing
to work with Senate leaders to try to find support for the
measure.
Congress is under pressure to approve "permanent normal
trade relations" with Russia to ensure that U.S. companies share
in all the market-opening benefits of Moscow's entry into the
World Trade Organization last month.
But Russia's support for Iran and Syria, as well as its
record on human rights, makes it unpopular in Congress.
Despite Cantor's comment, business groups have said there is
strong bipartisan support for the PNTR bill because U.S.
companies will be at a disadvantage to European and Asian
competitors in Russia if the legislation is not approved.
A spokesman for Representative Steny Hoyer, the House's No.
2 Democrat, said Cantor should set a vote on the bill.
"Mr. Hoyer has said consistently that he's confident that
when Republicans schedule the bill, it will pass the House with
a strong majority. That has not changed," Hoyer spokeswoman
Katie Grant said.
Both the Republican-controlled House and the
Democratic-controlled Senate must pass PNTR to give President
Barack Obama the opportunity to sign it into law.
Republicans have accused Obama of not doing enough to round
up Democratic support for the Russia trade bill, even though the
White House has called PNTR its top trade priority this year.
In early August, Cantor said he planned to bring up the
Russia trade bill on the so-called suspension calendar usually
reserved for non-controversial pieces of legislation. To broaden
support for the measure, Cantor also said he planned to attach
another bill that would target Russian officials for human
rights violations.
Passing a bill on the suspension calendar requires a
two-thirds' vote, instead of a simple majority, meaning
Republicans would need help from a substantial number of
Democrats.
Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney supports the
bill, but only if the human rights bill is attached, his
campaign said last week.
Obama administration officials have said they would prefer a
clean PNTR bill, but would make a judgment on the human rights
provisions after seeing the final language.