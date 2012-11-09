WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on a long-delayed bill to ensure U.S. companies receive all the market opening benefits of Russia's recent accession to the World Trade Organization, congressional aides said on Friday.

The House Rules Committee has scheduled a meeting late Tuesday afternoon on the legislation to establish "permanent normal trade relations" with Russia, setting the stage for a full House vote on the bill, the aides said.

The Senate would also have to approve the White House-backed legislation in order for Obama to sign it into law.

Business groups hope Congress will complete action on the legislation before lawmakers adjourn for the year.