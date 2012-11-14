By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 A bill that would upgrade
U.S. trade relations with Russia while also punishing Russian
officials for human rights violations cleared a legislative
hurdle on Tuesday on its way to expected approval in the U.S.
House of Representatives later this week.
The House Rules Committee approved a plan to combine
legislation to establish "permanent normal trade relations"
(PNTR) with Russia with a separate human rights measure strongly
opposed by Moscow.
The full House is expected to vote on Thursday on the plan
to merge the bills and vote on Friday on the combined package, a
House Republican aide said.
Representative Kevin Brady, who chairs the House Ways and
Means Committee's trade subcommittee, said the trade and human
rights package had broad bipartisan support.
"We can't miss any opportunity to create jobs and support
our exporters," Brady told the rules panel.
Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the Ways
and Means Committee, said he supported the bill and highlighted
provisions that put pressure on President Barack Obama's
administration to make sure Russia abides by the rules of the
World Trade Organization, which it joined in August.
Congress has to approve PNTR to ensure U.S. companies
receive all of the market-opening benefits of Russia's entry in
WTO.
Doing that requires lawmakers to lift a Cold War-era
provision known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment that tied
favorable U.S. tariffs on Russian goods to the rights of Jews in
the former Soviet Union to emigrate.
The 1974 amendment is mostly symbolic now because Republican
and Democratic administrations have judged Russia to be in
compliance since the 1990s.
But it remains on the books, at odds with WTO rules that
require countries to provide each other with normal trade
relations on an unconditional basis.
Many U.S. lawmakers are reluctant to remove the
Jackson-Vanik amendment without passing new human rights
legislation to keep pressure on Moscow.
The new measure is named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian
anti-corruption lawyer who died in a Russian jail in 2009.
Russia has denounced the provision, which directs the Obama
administration to deny visas to Russian officials involved in
the detention, abuse or death of Magnitsky and to freeze any
assets they might have in U.S. banks.
The bill also empowers the administration to punish other
human rights abusers in Russia and allows certain members of
Congress to suggest individuals to be hit with the sanctions.
Although the measure is intended to "name and shame" Russian
officials, the president can keep any names secret if he
determines that is in the U.S. national security interest.
A similar bill approved by the Senate Finance Committee
takes a broader approach that would allow sanctions on human
rights violators anywhere in the world.
Congressional aides said they expect the Senate to take up
the House version of the bill rather than insist on the broader
package. The Senate could vote on the bill before the end of the
month, one Senate aide said.