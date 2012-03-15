(Adds business group letter, quotes from Senators)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 15 A senior U.S. senator
warned the White House on Thursday to expect a tough battle over
legislation to boost trade ties with Russia because of Moscow's
human rights record and foreign policy, especially its support
for rebellion-torn Syria.
"This is not a government that can be trusted to uphold its
international commitments or give a fair shake to American
businesses," Senator Jon Kyl, the No. 2 Republican in the
Senate, said at a hearing on the Russia trade bill.
With Russia on the verge of joining the World Trade
Organization, the United States is under pressure to repeal a
largely symbolic Cold War-era provision known as the
Jackson-Vanik amendment that is at odds with WTO rules.
The measure tied U.S. trade relations with the former Soviet
Union to the rights of Jews and other religious minorities to
emigrate freely. The Soviet Union collapsed two
decades ago, and Russia has been judged to be in compliance with
the Jackson-Vanik provision since the 1990s.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Montana
Democrat, said failure to repeal that measure and approve
"permanent normal trade relations," or PNTR, would deny American
companies the market-opening benefits of Russia joining the WTO.
"If the United States does not grant PNTR, that does not
hurt Russia one whit. It hurts the United States, dramatically,"
Baucus said. "If we do grant PNTR, it helps Americans, it
doesn't help Russia. It helps us."
Underscoring that point, a coalition of 173 U.S. companies
and business groups released a letter on Thursday urging
lawmakers to support the measure. "Without PNTR, U.S. companies
and their employees will be left behind our competitors in this
growing and profitable market," the coalition said.
WTO members approved Russia's entry in December, and it is
expected to join formally by the end of July, 30 days after the
Russia Duma passes legislation to implement remaining
commitments under its WTO accession agreement.
WAITING FOR RUSSIAN ACTION
Baucus told reporters after the hearing with U.S. industry
groups he intended to move PNTR legislation in the
Democrat-controlled Senate in the coming months, but probably
would wait for the Duma to act first.
"Then we know that Russia is in the WTO," Baucus said.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives also has
to approve PNTR, but has not scheduled any action on it yet.
Kyl and other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised
concerns at the hearing about Moscow's commitment to human
rights, respect for the rule of law and its blocking of steps to
try to end Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's bloody crackdown
on a year-long rebellion.
"It isn't a slam dunk," Kyl said. "Yes, Russia should become
part of the community of law-abiding commercial nations. The
question is whether the proposed agreement and repeal of
Jackson-Vanik gets us there."
In another sign of the tough political environment for PNTR,
two U.S. senators denounced Russia on the Senate floor for
selling arms to Syria. They are part of a bipartisan group of 17
senators who are urging the U.S. government to stop buying
helicopters for the Afghan military from a Russian company,
Rosoboronexport, that also exports weapons to Syria.
"Russia is the top supplier of weapons to Syria, reportedly
selling up to $1 billion or more worth of arms just last year,"
said Senator John Cornyn, a Republican. "You can imagine my
shock and dismay when I found out that our own Department of
Defense has a contract, a no-bid contract, with this same
Russian arms merchant that is helping arm the Assad regime."
Said Senator Richard Durbin, the Senate's number two
Democrat: "It is time for us to step back and say to the
Russians, we can no longer continue this relationship. You are
going to subsidize the killing of innocent people, we cannot
afford to do business with you."
A number of lawmakers want to attach legislation to the PNTR
bill to pressure Russian to improve human rights.
Baucus said he wanted to keep the two efforts separate, but
was prepared to work with other senators on rights concerns.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Philip
Barbara)