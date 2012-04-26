* Lawmaker plans June hearing on legislation
* Romney has dubbed Russia top 'geopolitical foe'
(Adds quotes from U.S., Russian officials)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 26 A top Republican lawmaker
pressed President Barack Obama to intensify efforts to win
approval of a controversial trade bill with Russia and said
separate human rights legislation might be needed to help round
up votes.
"It is time for the White House to get out front on this
issue," Dave Camp, chairman of the House of Representatives Ways
and Means Committee, said in a speech at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies.
With Russia set to enter the World Trade Organization by
late July or August, the Obama administration has identified
passage of "permanent normal trade relations" - or PNTR - with
Russia as one of its top trade priorities for the year.
But Camp, who announced plans to hold a hearing on the
legislation in June, said the Obama administration has not
engaged "strongly enough" to overcome resistance in Congress to
passing the bill, which is also a top priority for U.S. business
groups.
With a major push from the White House, "it's possible" the
bill could be passed by the August recess, Camp said. However,
some trade policy analysts think the hot-button issue could be
delayed until after the U.S. elections in November.
Representative Sander Levin, a senior Democrat, said Camp's
plan for a hearing was "long overdue" because the Democratic-led
Senate was already preparing legislation "to address outstanding
issues with regard to normalizing trade relations with Russia."
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said Obama and other
administration's official have "repeatedly" called for action on
the bill and said it "looked forward to working with Congress on
this important step for American businesses and workers."
Unless Congress approves PNTR by revoking a Cold War-era
provision known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment, Russia would be
entitled under WTO rules to deny U.S. exporters tariff
concessions it made to join the world trade body.
The Jackson-Vanik amendment passed in 1974 to pressure the
Soviet Union to allow Jews to emigrate is contrary to WTO rules,
which requires members to provide normal trade relations with
each other on an "unconditional" basis. In addition, Russia has
been judged in compliance with the emigration provisions since
1994.
FAVORS FOR MOSCOW
Camp noted the PNTR legislation does not require the United
States to lower any of its own tariffs on imports from Russia.
However, many U.S. lawmakers are reluctant to pass any
legislation that appears to be doing a favor for Moscow.
"Russia continues to have its skeptics on Capitol Hill, and
whispering presidents inadvertently heard around the world have
not made our task any easier," Camp said.
He was referring to Obama's private comment to outgoing
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev he would have more
"flexibility" on missile defense after his re-election in
November.
The private aside was inadvertently caught by an open
microphone, creating an opening for Republican presidential
challenger Mitt Romney, who expressed alarm Obama would offer
reassurances to "our number one geopolitical foe."
Romney's campaign website elaborates on the candidate's
concerns about Russia and does not mention where Romney stands
on PNTR. A campaign spokeswoman has not replied to emailed
questions about Romney's position on the issue.
Many Republicans and Democrats want to attach new human
rights legislation to any bill that grants PNTR. The so-called
Magnitsky bill would deny visas and freeze assets of Russian
officials deemed guilty of human rights abuses.
Russia strongly objects to the legislation, a point
underscored by Russia's ambassador to the United States earlier
this week and repeated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich at a weekly briefing on Thursday.
"Efforts by certain forces in the U.S. Congress to resolve
the real issue of removing anachronistic legislation from the
Cold War era by putting forth claims addressed to our country
and links to the human rights sphere are unacceptable," he said.
Passage of such a law "would negatively effect
Russian-American relations, which have gained a positive dynamic
in recent years," Lukashevich said, adding that it would create
an "unnecessary irritant."
"We hope the American side fully understands this," he said.
Camp said he has not endorsed the Magnitsky bill yet, but
acknowledged some version of the human rights legislation may be
needed to help pass the trade bill.
"We're still assessing that," Camp said. "But it may very
likely be part of, but not a condition, of PNTR."
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman in Russia; editing by
Neil Stempleman and MOhammad Zargham)