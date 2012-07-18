(Corrects headline to show Senate committee, not full Senate,
approved bill)
WASHINGTON, July 18 The Senate Finance Committee
on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to ensure U.S.
exporters share in the benefits of Russia's upcoming accession
to the World Trade Organization and to also punish Russian
officials for human rights violations.
The strong bipartisan vote improves chances for the bill to
move quickly through the full Senate and the House of
Representatives and be signed into law by President Barack Obama
before Russia enters the WTO in August.
"That is our deadline for passing PNTR (permanent normal
trade relations)," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus
said. "If we miss that deadline, American farmers, ranchers and
businesses will lose out to the other 154 members of the WTO."
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)