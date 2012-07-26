WASHINGTON, July 26 A key congressional
committee on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to lift a Cold
War-era restriction on trade with Russia, raising U.S. business
community hopes the full Congress will approve the measure
before lawmakers leave town next week.
The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, on a
bipartisan voice vote, approved the bill ensuring U.S. companies
share in the full benefits of Russia's entry into the World
Trade Organization on Aug. 22.
"We give up nothing with this legislation, not a single U.S.
tariff, but we would obtain a powerful new enforcement tool and
important rights" for U.S. companies in one of the world's
biggest emerging economies, Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican, said.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)