* Human rights provision expected to be added
* Legislation comes amid strained U.S.-Russian relations
WASHINGTON, July 26 A key U.S. congressional
committee on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to lift a Cold
War-era restriction on trade with Russia, but the top
congressional Republican said President Barack Obama must do
more to get the bill passed into law.
The White House and business groups want lawmakers to
approve the legislation before leaving next week for a
month-long recess so U.S. companies can share in the full
benefits of Russia's entry in the World Trade Organization on
Aug. 22.
But House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner appeared
to throw cold water on the idea of final congressional approval
next week, despite the bipartisan vote in the House Ways and
Means Committee in favor of the trade legislation.
"If the president really thinks this is an important issue
that we have to deal with, then maybe he ought to be out there
making the case for it. I haven't seen that as yet," Boehner
told reporters.
The White House has said passage of the bill is its top
trade priority. But the measure faces opposition from labor
unions, an important Democratic constituency ahead of the Nov. 6
presidential and congressional elections.
"The President is committed to working with Congress to seek
passage of this bill that will enable him to extend Permanent
Normal Trade Relations to Russia and allow American businesses,
ranchers, farmers, and workers to receive the full benefit of
Russia's WTO commitments," White House spokeswoman Caitlin
Hayden said.
"We urge Congress to take action on this important
legislation as soon as possible," she said.
Unions contend the deal Russia made to join the WTO is too
weak in a number of areas, and the bill would not ensure Moscow
lives up to the WTO pact.
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a Republican,
said the House could take up the measure next week, but only if
the Democratic-controlled Senate agrees not to tinker with it
extensively.
"We can't send a revenue bill over to the Senate without
understanding what they're going to do with it," Camp said.
"Once they commit to a process we can rely on, we can move in
the House. But we can't move in the House until we get a
commitment on that process."
The uncertain outlook left business leaders pleading for
Congress to act.
"It would be the height of irresponsibility to have a
situation where our Chinese competitors have more rights to
compete in the Russian market than American companies and we've
got to make sure that doesn't happen," said Bill Lane, director
of government affairs for Caterpillar Inc.
Russia is the largest economy still outside the WTO and its
entry is expected to help double annual U.S. exports to that
country to about $19 billion over the next five years.
If Congress does not act, Moscow could deny U.S. companies
some of the market-opening concessions it made to join the WTO,
putting them at a disadvantage to foreign competitors in one of
Europe's fastest-growing economies.
MOSTLY SYMBOLIC
The Ways and Means Committee bill establishes "permanent
normal trade relations" (PNTR) between the two countries by
repealing a 1974 provision known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment
which tied favorable U.S. tariff rates to the rights of Jews in
the former Soviet Union to emigrate freely.
The nearly 40-year-old Jackson-Vanik amendment is mostly
symbolic now because both Democratic and Republican
administrations have judged Russia to be in compliance since
1994. But it has stayed on the books and is at odds with WTO
rules requiring members to give equal treatment to exports from
all other members on an unconditional basis.
Union groups, bitter over what they call a decade of broken
promises by China since it joined the WTO, have flooded Congress
with letters this week against the pact.
"America's working families cannot afford another mistake
like the grant of PNTR to China - their livelihoods depend upon
getting trade policy right. That is why we urge you to oppose a
premature grant of PNTR for Russia," the AFL-CIO labor
federation said in a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday.
The push to pass the bill comes as U.S.-Russia relations
have been strained by disagreements over the crisis in Syria and
Iran's nuclear program, as well as questions about Moscow's
commitment to human rights, democracy and the rule of law.
PNTR legislation passed last week by the Senate Finance
Committee tackled some of those concerns by including the
so-called "Magnitsky bill" named for an anti-corruption Russian
lawyer who died in 2009 after a year in Russian jails.
Both Camp and Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat
on the Ways and Means Committee, said they expect similar
provisions will be added to the panel's PNTR bill before it
comes to a vote on the House floor.
The provision would direct the State Department to publish
the names and deny visas to people believed responsible for the
detention, abuse or death of Sergei Magnitsky, and for the
Treasury Department to freeze their assets.
It would also punish other human rights abusers in Russia or
anywhere in the world, and allow certain members of Congress to
suggest individuals to be put on the sanctions list.
A slightly different version of the Magnitsky bill was
passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and differences
with Senate Finance Committee version still need to be resolved.
Moscow strongly opposes the Magnitsky bill, saying the last
thing it wants is for the anti-Soviet Jackson-Vanik amendment to
be replaced with new anti-Russian legislation.
