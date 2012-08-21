WASHINGTON Aug 21 A U.S. business group on
Tuesday said they were hopeful Congress would approve a bill to
upgrade U.S. trade relations with Russia after it returns from a
month-long break and warned that U.S. companies would lose
business if lawmakers don't act.
Dan Flaherty, vice president at the National Foreign Trade
Council, said the group was gearing up its lobbying efforts for
a vote in the House of Representatives as early as Sept. 12,
which it hopes will be followed by quick Senate action.
If not, U.S. exporters will be left at a significant
disadvantage to competitors in Europe, Asia and elsewhere around
the world after Russia formally enters the World Trade
Organization on Wednesday, Flaherty said.
"Our European friends are already in the market in a major
way. (Failing to approve the Russia trade bill) is an invitation
for them to solidify and expand their presence in areas where we
would be more competitive," he said.
Congress is under pressure to approve "permanent normal
trade relations" with Russia by repealing a Cold War provision
known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment, which ties normal U.S.
tariff rates for Russia to emigration issues.
The White House has judged Russia to be in compliance with
Jackson-Vanik for nearly two decades, but the measure remains on
the books and is at odds with WTO rules requiring members to
provide each other "unconditional" normal trade relations.
Business groups, which have been working for months to win
approval of PNTR, are concerned the issue could be delayed until
after the November presidential and congressional elections or
even into 2013, if lawmakers don't act quickly in September.
In Geneva, WTO Director General Pascal Lamy told Reuters he
was optimistic Congress would approve PNTR in the coming weeks
because "if U.S. was not to do this, this probably would be a
disadvantage for U.S. business."
Flaherty told reporters he understood Republican leaders in
the House of Representatives planned to bring up the Russia PNTR
bill on Sept. 12 under a procedure usually reserved for
non-controversial legislation.
The bill is expected to be combined with human rights
legislation known as the "Magnitsky bill," and would require a
two-thirds vote for approval, instead of a simple majority,
because of the expedited approval procedure, he said.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a Republican, said in
early August the House was prepared to vote on PNTR and the
Magnitsky bill when lawmakers return "should the Senate and
President (Barack Obama) commit to support passage before the
end of September."
A spokesman for Cantor on Tuesday referred reporters to that
statement and said he could not confirm that the vote had been
set for Sept. 12.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a
Democrat, did not immediately respond to a query on the
possibility of Senate action in September.
Bill Reinsch, president of the National Foreign Trade
Council, estimated that as many as 80 House Democrats would have
to join with Republicans to get to the approximately 290 votes
needed for approval in that chamber.
A House vote in early September would put pressure on the
Senate to take up the issue in the few legislative days left
before the elections, he said.