By Doug Palmer

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Congress in coming months could face a tough vote on trade relations with Russia, igniting a potentially fierce debate over Moscow's record on human rights and the state of its democracy in the wake of Vladimir Putin's decision to return as president.

International negotiators in Geneva are edging close to an agreement that would allow Russia to join the World Trade Organization after some 18 years of off-and-on talks.

That would require the U.S. Congress to vote to establish "permanent normal trade relations" with Russia by removing a Cold War-era human rights provision known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment that is inconsistent with WTO rules.

Failure to approve the change could put U.S. exporters at a disadvantage to other members of the WTO as Russia opens it market to more foreign trade.

The vote, which is not expected before a final deal to let Russia into the WTO is announced, could dredge up an array of concerns in Congress over issues ranging from Putin's recent decision to Moscow's foreign policy.

Putin, a former KGB officer, has remained Russia's paramount leader despite stepping down from the presidency four years ago to become prime minister. His election as president in March is seen as assured.

Other issues, such as the case of anti-corruption lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in prison in November 2009 under suspicious circumstances, are also likely to color the debate.

Notwithstanding, both the Obama administration and business groups want Russia in the WTO, which would require it to abide by global trade rules while also opening its markets to more exports from the United States and others.

U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told Congress in February that establishing permanent normal trade relations with Russia was one of the administration's goals for 2011.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican, is expected to play a key role in any congressional action and has signaled his support for Russia's entry in the WTO on the right commercial terms.

That means among other things addressing longtime concerns about barriers to U.S. farm exports and inadequate protections for U.S. intellectual property ranging from music and films to pharmaceuticals. Access to Russia's fast-growing auto market is an important priority for many lawmakers as well.

NO SLACKENING OF INTENT

Despite Putin's reputation as WTO-skeptic, "we do not detect from the Russian side any slackening of their intention to join," said Gary Litman, vice president for Europe policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business group

Talks aimed at ushering Russia into the WTO at ministerial meeting in Geneva in December "are making reasonably good progress, particularly with respect to the interests of U.S. companies," Litman said.

But concerns raised by Georgia, which fought a brief war with Russia in August 2008, remain unresolved and are a major stumbling block to a final deal, he said.

Last month, Georgia's ambassador in Geneva wrote other WTO members to inform them there had been no breakthrough in talks between the two countries on the issue of border controls.

Since the WTO makes decisions by consensus, Georgia has an effective veto over Russia's membership bid.

For now, most U.S. lawmakers have not had to face the fact of a looming vote on trade relations with Russia, said Timothy Keeler, an former U.S. trade official who is now an attorney specializing in trade at the Mayer Brown law firm.

But once there is an WTO accession deal that will quickly change. Congress will have to approve permanent normal trade relations or risk Russia denying U.S. exporters the market-opening concessions Moscow made to join the WTO.

"At the end of the day, I think Congress will approve PNTR because it will be in American interest to do so. It won't make sense to have Russia in the WTO and the United States not having the commercial market access," Keeler said.

The Jackson-Vanik amendment dates back to 1974 and tied U.S. trade relations with Russia to the rights of Jews and other religious minorities to emigrate freely.

The United States has judged Russia to be in compliance with the measure for years and it currently does not have any practical affect on trade.

Lawmakers have refused to repeal the measure because many see it as a de facto vote on Russia's WTO accession agreement, even though it is up to the White House to decide whether to allow Moscow to join the world body or not. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)