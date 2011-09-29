* Russia nearing deal to join World Trade Organization
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Congress in coming
months could face a tough vote on trade relations with Russia,
igniting a potentially fierce debate over Moscow's record on
human rights and the state of its democracy in the wake of
Vladimir Putin's decision to return as president.
International negotiators in Geneva are edging close to an
agreement that would allow Russia to join the World Trade
Organization after some 18 years of off-and-on talks.
Stefan Johannesson, chair of the WTO working party on
Russia accession, told Reuters the talks were "very much on
track" and both Russia and the rest of the WTO still appear
determined to reach a deal in time for Russia to join at the
WTO's upcoming ministerial meeting in December.
The WTO working party is expected to hold an informal
session on Oct. 24 to finalize remaining issues.
Russia's entry would require the U.S. Congress to vote to
establish "permanent normal trade relations" with Russia by
removing a Cold War-era human rights provision known as the
Jackson-Vanik amendment that is inconsistent with WTO rules.
Failure to approve the change could put U.S. exporters at a
disadvantage to other members of the WTO as Russia opens it
market to more foreign trade.
The vote, which is not expected before a final deal to let
Russia into the WTO is announced, could dredge up an array of
concerns in Congress over issues ranging from Putin's recent
decision to Moscow's foreign policy.
Putin, a former KGB officer, has remained Russia's
paramount leader despite stepping down from the presidency four
years ago to become prime minister. His election as president
in March is seen as assured.
Other issues, such as the case of anti-corruption lawyer
Sergei Magnitsky, who died in prison in November 2009 under
suspicious circumstances, are also likely to color the debate.
Notwithstanding, both the Obama administration and business
groups want Russia in the WTO, which would require it to abide
by global trade rules while also opening its markets to more
exports from the United States and others.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told Congress in
February that establishing permanent normal trade relations
with Russia was one of the administration's goals for 2011.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a
Michigan Republican, is expected to play a key role in any
congressional action and has signaled his support for Russia's
entry in the WTO on the right commercial terms.
That means among other things addressing longtime concerns
about barriers to U.S. farm exports and inadequate protections
for U.S. intellectual property ranging from music and films to
pharmaceuticals. Access to Russia's fast-growing auto market is
an important priority for many lawmakers as well.
NO SLACKENING OF INTENT
Despite Putin's reputation as a WTO-skeptic, "we do not
detect from the Russian side any slackening of their intention
to join," said Gary Litman, vice president for Europe policy at
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business group.
Last month, Georgia's ambassador in Geneva wrote other WTO
members to inform them there had been no breakthrough in talks
between the two countries on the issue of border controls.
Since the WTO makes decisions by consensus, Georgia has an
effective veto over Russia's membership bid. It has blocked
"formal" meetings of the WTO working party, requiring talks to
proceeded on an informal basis.
For now, most U.S. lawmakers have not had to face the fact
of a looming vote on trade relations with Russia, said Timothy
Keeler, an former U.S. trade official who is now an attorney
specializing in trade at the Mayer Brown law firm.
But once there is an WTO accession deal that will quickly
change. Congress will have to approve permanent normal trade
relations or risk Russia denying U.S. exporters the
market-opening concessions Moscow made to join the WTO.
"At the end of the day, I think Congress will approve PNTR
because it will be in American interest to do so. It won't make
sense to have Russia in the WTO and the United States not
having the commercial market access," Keeler said.
The Jackson-Vanik amendment dates back to 1974 and tied
U.S. trade relations with Russia to the rights of Jews and
other religious minorities to emigrate freely.
The United States has judged Russia to be in compliance
with the measure for years and it currently does not have any
practical affect on trade.
Lawmakers have refused to repeal the measure because many
see it as a de facto vote on Russia's WTO accession agreement,
even though it is up to the White House to decide whether to
allow Moscow to join the world body or not.
