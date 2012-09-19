UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers logs record first-half profit as coal prices surge
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk on Wednesday urged lawmakers to pass legislation to upgrade trade relations with Russia when they return after the November U.S. elections.
Kirk said it was critical to pass the legislation to ensure that U.S. companies share in the full market-opening benefits of Russia's recent accession to the World Trade Organization.
Congress is set to adjourn this week so lawmakers can go home to campaign for re-election.
Action on the bill to grant "permanent normal trade relations" has been repeatedly delayed because of concern over Moscow's record on human rights and its support for governments in Iran and Syria.
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
Feb 14 LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday and forecast slower-than-expected growth this year, as the online lender recovers from a scandal related to its business practices.
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Origin Energy tweaked up its earnings forecast but warned on Wednesday it will book a A$1.89 billion ($1.45 billion) charge in its half-year results, mainly on its stake in the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) project.