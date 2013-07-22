By David Jones
| NEWARK, N.J., July 22
fired its men's basketball coach earlier this year for abusing
players and berating them with homophobic slurs, should take
more direct oversight of its athletic department, a report
commissioned by the school said on Monday.
Rutgers also should create a risk assessment committee to
improve its response to potential crises, said the independent
report conducted by the Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom law
firm.
Coach Mike Rice was fired in April after ESPN showed video
of him abusing players, and Athletic Director Tim Pernetti, who
had been aware of the video and suspended the coach in 2012,
resigned soon after.
Rutgers still faces a whistleblower lawsuit by Eric Murdock,
the former director of player development who claims he was
terminated after he repeatedly asked the university to stop
Rice's abusive behavior.
"The Skadden firm conducted a thorough analysis, and its
detailed recommendations will help us reassess our
administrative structures and policies," Rutgers President
Robert Barchi said in a statement. "I look forward to studying
the report and will take the appropriate steps to improve our
internal procedures."
Gerald Harvey, chairman of Rutgers Board of Governors, said
the report would help the school better understand how to avoid
any similar oversight issue in the future.
"This has been a difficult period," Harvey said in a
statement. "But the review and this report will help us learn
from these events and move forward, guided by the lessons it
outlines."
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Dan Grebler)