By David Jones

NEWARK, N.J., July 22 Rutgers University, which fired its men's basketball coach earlier this year for abusing players and berating them with homophobic slurs, should take more direct oversight of its athletic department, a report commissioned by the school said on Monday.

Rutgers also should create a risk assessment committee to improve its response to potential crises, said the independent report conducted by the Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom law firm.

Coach Mike Rice was fired in April after ESPN showed video of him abusing players, and Athletic Director Tim Pernetti, who had been aware of the video and suspended the coach in 2012, resigned soon after.

Rutgers, the state's largest public university, still faces a whistleblower lawsuit by Eric Murdock, the former director of player development who claims he was terminated after he repeatedly asked the university to stop Rice's abusive behavior.

"The Skadden firm conducted a thorough analysis, and its detailed recommendations will help us reassess our administrative structures and policies," Rutgers President Robert Barchi said in a statement. "I look forward to studying the report and will take the appropriate steps to improve our internal procedures."

Gerald Harvey, chairman of Rutgers Board of Governors, said the report would help the school better understand how to avoid any similar oversight issue in the future.

"This has been a difficult period," Harvey said in a statement. "But the review and this report will help us learn from these events and move forward, guided by the lessons it outlines."

In a statement, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney criticized the report as a "whitewash," saying it failed to establish accountability.

"Unfortunately the report released today appears to be a whitewash in that the lawyers hired by the board offer solutions going forward but fail to assign blame where blame belongs: to those who witnessed the tape and neglected to make the full Board or public aware of this scandal," Sweeney said. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Dan Grebler)