Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Fixes typographical error in alert)
April 3 Rutgers University men's basketball coach Mike Rice has been fired after coming under scrutiny for a video in which he was shown abusing his players, a university spokesman said on Wednesday.
Greg Trevor, senior director of media relations at the university, said the dismissal of Rice was effective immediately.
(Reporting by Tom Brown)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)