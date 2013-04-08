NEWARK, N.J., April 8 Rutgers University on Monday said it plans to commission an independent review of its men's basketball program, including how the university handled its investigation of allegations that its men's basketball coach had physically and verbally abused players.

Rutgers, the largest public college in New Jersey, received a video last year showing the coach, Mike Rice, throwing basketballs at players' heads and berating them with homophobic slurs during practice. The school suspended him for three games and fined him $50,000.

Last week Rutgers President Robert Barchi fired Rice after reviewing the videos, which the ESPN sports network had released publicly. The videos sparked outrage among Rutgers' students, faculty and fans.

Three other officials have left in the wake of Rice's ouster: Athletic Director Tim Pernetti, interim University General Counsel John Wolf, and Assistant Coach Jimmy Martelli. (Reporting by David Jones, writing by Scott Malone; editing by John Wallace)