* Washington wants Kigali to clarify its position on issue
* Donors frustrated by reports of aid for Congo rebels
By Richard Lough
NAIROBI, Oct 1 The United States on Monday
called on Rwanda to publicly denounce rebels who have seized
swathes of eastern Congo in an appeal that highlighted its
frustration over Kigali's alleged role in its neighbour's
conflict.
Rwanda has repeatedly denied supporting the M23 rebel
movement in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, blaming
Kinshasa and major world powers for failing to tackle the
problems that led to the uprising.
But it has not so far publicly condemned the M23 movement
and donors, including the United States, one of Kigali's closest
allies, have slashed aid to the tiny central African nation as
the result of a United Nations report which concluded Rwandan
officials were supplying the rebels with weapons and logistics.
"It is not and should not be too much to ask the government
of Rwanda to denounce a rebel group that is preying on the lives
of people or undermining the stability of a neighbour," Johnnie
Carson, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for African
affairs, said in a teleconference on Monday.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced from
their homes by fighting since the M23, which has links to Bosco
Ntaganda, a warlord wanted by the International Criminal Court
(ICC) on war crimes charges, took up arms in April.
"The M23 is led by individuals who are ICC indictees, is led
by people who carried out serious human rights violations so it
should not be too much to ask the government of Rwanda to do
this," said Carson.
The rebels say they are fighting to try to ensure full
implementation of a 2009 peace deal that ended a previous
rebellion which U.N. experts said was also backed by Rwanda.
Contacted for reaction after Carson's comments, a Rwandan
foreign ministry official directed Reuters to comments from
President Paul Kagame denying accusations his country backed the
rebels made during a U.N. meeting in New York last week.
Kagame and Congolese President Joseph Kabila met on the
sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly but no breakthrough was
made.
Kagame last week said that "solving the crisis will be
impossible if the international community continues to define
the issue erroneously."
A proposed African force that would be neutral and tasked
with eliminating all rebels operating in eastern Congo has not
yet materialised.
Carson said Kabila also had a duty to ensure peace and
stability in his own country but Western nations have lined up
to punish Rwanda, whose army fought two wars in Congo during the
1990s, for meddling in its neighbour's latest conflict.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)