Sept 22 The U.S. Interior Department has decided
against extending Endangered Species Act protection to the
greater sage grouse, Montana's governor said on Tuesday ahead of
a formal announcement expected from the Obama administration.
The decision climaxes a long-simmering debate over
conservation of an imperiled ground-dwelling bird that has
pitted environmental groups against energy developers, mining
companies and ranchers in 11 Western states.
