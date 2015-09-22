Sept 22 The U.S. Interior Department has decided against extending Endangered Species Act protection to the greater sage grouse, Montana's governor said on Tuesday ahead of a formal announcement expected from the Obama administration.

The decision climaxes a long-simmering debate over conservation of an imperiled ground-dwelling bird that has pitted environmental groups against energy developers, mining companies and ranchers in 11 Western states.