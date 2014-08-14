By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 14 Saks Fifth Avenue has a bone to
pick with Snaks 5th Avenchew, an online pet treat company whose
name has raised the New York department store chain's ire. But
so far, the doggie snack purveyor is sticking to its puns.
Saks, owned by Hudson's Bay Co, sent a cease and
desist letter to the website late last month demanding that it
change its name by the end of Wednesday, according to its
proprietor, Carrie Sarabella. It claims the moniker infringes on
the Saks Fifth Avenue brand.
But Sarabella said its business as usual for Snaks 5th
Avenchew - name and all. "As of now, I'm standing my ground,"
said the 32-year-old New York native who lives in Hoboken, New
Jersey.
Sarabella said she hadn't heard back from representatives of
Saks about whether they would pursue legal action against her
for keeping her company name.
Saks declined to comment on its name-change demands, and a
spokeswoman for the law firm representing Saks in the case did
not immediately respond to calls for comment on Thursday.
Sarabella launched her online store in April to market a
line of treats that she first created for her own pooch, an
American Cocker Spaniel named "Pinero," who suffers from food
allergies.
The snacks, packaged as human foods including cupcakes,
donut holes and potato chips, use high-end hypoallergenic
ingredients for dogs with sensitivities, Sarabella said.
Sarabella, who grew up shopping at Saks, said using a parody
name, as others had done with pet-oriented brands like Chewy
Vuitton and Bloomingtails, seemed fitting for her company.
"I knew that Saks was able to offer me the best of what I
was looking for, and I wanted to do the same thing with pets,"
she said. "It was almost as if I was honoring and complimenting
what they always gave to me, but unfortunately they don't feel
the same way."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Andrew Hay)