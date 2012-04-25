* Salazar defends administration energy record
* Administration has been attacked on rising gasoline prices
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 24 A top Obama administration
official on Tuesday accused lawmakers in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives of living in a
world of "fairy tales and falsehoods" when it comes to energy.
In a stinging rebuke to the administration's critics,
Interior Secretary Ken Salazar strongly defended his
department's record on energy policy.
Referring to a world of fairy tales and falsehood in the
nation's capital, Salazar said in a speech at the National Press
Club that "it's in that imaginary world where we see the
continuing and growing divide in the energy debate in America."
"The imagined fairy tale world is the invention of campaign
years and political rhetoric. I think you can find its edge when
you walk out of the House of Representatives," he added.
Salazar's comments come as the White House works to shake
off any taint from surging fuel prices ahead of the presidential
election in November.
Instead of calling for more U.S. oil and gas drilling,
Salazar said lawmakers should recognize that there is no silver
bullet for high gasoline prices.
President Barack Obama gets some of his lowest poll marks
for his handling of energy prices, which climbed this year on
tensions with Iran.
As U.S. gasoline prices rose near $4 this Spring,
Republicans seized on the issue, blasting the administration for
not doing enough to promote domestic oil and gas production and
for delaying a Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline.
Salazar rebuffed these calls for expanding drilling,
pointing out that U.S. oil production is at its highest level in
eight years and that U.S. imports of foreign oil have declined.
Republicans argue that much of that increase has occurred on
private lands, however.
Touting the administration's "all of the above" approach to
energy that offers support for both conventional and renewable
energy, Salazar called on Congress to pass legislation codifying
offshore drilling reforms made at his department since 2010 BP
oil spill.
He also said Congress should make tax breaks for renewable
energy permanent and approve an agreement between Mexico and the
United States that would allow drilling in the Gulf of Mexico
along the countries' maritime boundary.