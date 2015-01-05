BRIEF-Amazon to shut Quidsi unit after failure to reach profitability - Bloomberg
* Amazon to shut Quidsi unit after failure to reach profitability - Bloomberg Source text: https://bloom.bg/2ohKgd2
DETROIT Jan 5 : * US auto industry annualized sales rate in December was 16.92 million vehicles
-- Autodata * US auto industry sales in December rose 10.8 percent to more than 1.5 million
vehicles -- Autodata * US auto industry sales for full-year 2014 rose 5.9 percent to more than 16.5
million vehicles -- Autodata
* Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, Humana enter value-based agreement to benefit medicare advantage patients