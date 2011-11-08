* Bill has bipartisan Senate support
* Grants states authority to collect online sales taxes
* Opponents say bill ignores small business interests
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 State governments would be
able to collect online sales taxes under a bill due to be
introduced in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, said sources
familiar with the bill.
Supporters of the online sales tax collection requirement
include Walmart Stores Inc WMC.SN, Target Corp (TGT.N) and
other "big box" retailers who argue they are at a disadvantage
against online-only competitors.
A bipartisan group of up to seven senators will introduce
the bill, which is broader than similar legislation introduced
in the Senate in July. The new bill will differ from a bill in
the House of Representatives by affecting more small businesses
under a lower exemption threshold, the sources said.
State and local governments support Wednesday's bill.
Retailers have been exempted from collecting taxes on sales in
states where they do not have a physical presence dating back
to a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court case -- before the advent of
e-commerce.
Backers of the news bill say state and local governments
will lose $24 billion in uncollected sales taxes in 2012.
States have worked for more than a decade to streamline rules
and get congressional approval to collect the taxes.
Backers hope the online tax bill will get swept up in
bipartisan support for a bill that would eliminate the 3
percent withholding on payments to government contractors. That
bill already passed the House and is expected to pass in the
Democrat-led Senate later this week.
'LEVELS THE PLAYING FIELD'
The storefront retailers industry "strongly stands by the
legislation being introduced because it levels the playing
field," said Danny Diaz, a spokesperson for the Alliance for
Main Street Fairness, which represents many large retail chain
stores such as Walmart.
Opponents of the Senate legislation say it does not go far
enough to protect small businesses. The bill is expected to
include an exemption for businesses with less than $500,000 in
annual sales.
That exemption for small businesses "is way too low," said
Carl Szabo, policy counsel for NetChoice, which represents, AOL
Inc AOL.N, eBay Inc (EBAY.O), Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) and other
Internet companies.
The House version has a $1 million exemption for small
businesses that is still too low, Szabo said.
Complying with sales tax collection rules, which vary in
cities and counties across the country, will add costs to
businesses, Sazabo said.
"It's really almost unfair for small businesses to
calculate 9,600 different jurisdictions," he said. "This is not
the silver bullet that is going to solve the states' financial
problem."
Republican sponsors are expected to be senators Lamar
Alexander, Mike Enzi, Roy Blunt and John Boozman. Democrats
backing it include senators Richard Durbin, who sponsored
similar legislation this summer, Tim Johnson and Jack Reed. The
Obama administration is also expected to endorse this bill, a
source said.
Other members of Congress are fighting against the bill.
Last week, Senate Democrat Ron Wyden and Republican Kelly
Ayotte introduced a resolution calling on Congress not to enact
legislation that would authorize state governments to collect
online sales taxes. A similar resolution was introduced in the
House in February.
